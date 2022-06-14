Queer Eye: Karamo Brown urges allies to “speak out” for equality

It’s pride Month, and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown wants allies to use their voice to protect the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Month is celebrated every June to commemorate the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City from June 28 to July 3, 1969. Although this month is full of fun activities dedicated to the gay community, some people, unfortunately, prefer to enjoy the inspiring nature. a month without taking responsibility for protecting a marginalized community. Karamo was an active fighter for LGBTQ+ rights, as well as for the rights of people of color, which he demonstrated in his reality show on Netflix.

In the third episode, Queer Eye Fab 5 helps former Marine Henry, but the episode doesn’t start very smoothly. The show, by its nature, protects the LGBTQ+ community, but in this episode ​​​​Karamo has an uncomfortable but powerful discussion about police brutality with Henry after the incident that occurred at the beginning of the episode. Henry forces one of his cop friends to pretend to stop Fab 5 at the beginning of the episode. Karamo was driving and was clearly scared because of the violent history of how police officers treat the black community. Fortunately, Karamo and Henry were able to have a frank conversation in which they both felt heard.

While Karamo has done a great job himself, he is now calling on allies to do the job. The Hollywood Reporter published a story by Karamo, narrated by one of their journalists. In this story, Karamo emphasizes the importance of unity and how interesting it is to see representation in the media. As an example, he uses the Asian representation on Fire Island from Hulu. He also highlights why allies should protect the LGBTQ+ community. Karamo says, “When we see bills that clearly affect children, like the Don’t Say Gay law in Florida, we need allies who will be in the room to fight for what’s right.”

Karamo clarifies that because oppressors take allies seriously and listen to them, they should use their privileges to help marginalized groups. “I could shout as loud as I want, but when these legislators see someone like me, a black gay man, they unfortunately don’t hear me as a person speaking their language,” Karamo continues. “Allies can be seen and heard in these rooms.” In April, Karamo announced that he would have his own daytime talk show in the fall of 2022. The star plans to discuss difficult topics such as race and equality in the show to continue the conversation.

Karamo from Queer Eye is spreading a very powerful message. While people in marginalized communities want to do everything they can to empower themselves, they can’t do it on their own. When people call themselves allies, it means more than just waving a pride flag at a party. Allies should stand up for the communities they support and help make changes. The Queer Eye star provides a great example of how others can use their privilege to make the world a better place.