Queen’s Gambit Increases Interest on Chess Sites

Netflix’s chess-themed series The Queen’s Gambit, which aired on October 23 last month, tripled the sales of chess sets on eBay. In addition, the number of daily new users of Chess.com, where you can play chess online, has increased 5 times.

The Queen’s Gambit series, which was broadcast on Netflix last month and made a big hit all over the world, seems to have been positively reflected in e-commerce and online chess sites. The series, which deals with Beth Harmon’s process of becoming one of the biggest chess players in the world, tripled sales of chess sets on the US e-commerce site eBay. People who watched the series and became more interested in chess started to buy chess sets for themselves and their family members.

There is also an increase in online chess sites

Many people who did not want to buy a real chess set for their home started to turn to online chess. The Queen’s Gambit, which causes a 5-fold increase in the daily number of new members coming to Chess.com and the Chess app, seems to benefit Chess for a while. Nick Barton, Chess.com’s business development director, said that more than 100,000 new members have been registered to the app and website almost every day since November.

The website, which has constantly broken the record of all time in recent days, even launched Beth Harmon’s boots to increase this interest. In this way, users can play chess against Beth Harmon, the main character of The Queen’s Gambit.

It is also reflected in Google Trends

The success of The Queen’s Gambit in increasing the interest in chess is clearly visible on the Google Trends page. In the Google Trends research conducted by Webrazzi for the US, it is observed that there has been a big increase in the search for “Chess” after the series was published on October 23. The International Chess Federation also states that there are currently chess applications on nearly 1 billion smartphones. It has been announced that there has been a 50 percent increase in the number of chess played online, especially since the epidemic occurred.



