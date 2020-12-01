Queen Sono: Netflix retracts season 2 of the series

After announcing the confirmation of the second season of Queen Sono, Netflix reversed its decision and revealed the cancellation of the African series. According to the streaming platform, with the current situation of the pandemic, it would be impossible to continue the recordings, so the cancellation would be more viable.

The decision was announced by Netflix itself, almost eight months after the announcement of renewal for another season.

Learn more about the Queen Sleep series

The first season of the series debuted in February 2019 and was successful because it was the first original African production. The saga accompanies a secret agent who embarks on several dangerous missions to fight crime. In addition, she has a mysterious past and seems to seek revenge.

The new season was confirmed in April. However, as the coronavirus situation was not stabilized, streaming decided to retreat and opted to cancel Queen Sleep.

The first episodes of the series were filmed in several countries, such as South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania. Therefore, the change of scenery would be even more an impediment to the recordings of an eventual 2nd season. So far, Netflix has left no door open for renewal of the series after the end of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, Queen Sono joins the series hall of the streaming platform whose future was uncertain due to the coronavirus crisis.

