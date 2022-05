Queen Of The South: What We Suspected About Veronica Falcon’s Exit From The Series

Queen Of The South has entered its fifth season. USA Network’s hit show stars Alice Braga as rising Queenpin Teresa Mendoza, who escapes from a Mexican cartel only to end up starting her own in America.

It is based on the novel “La Reina Del Sur” by author Arturo PĂ©rez-Reverte. It’s been quite a journey for Teresa of Braga, but unfortunately, this will be the last outing for her, as “Queen Of The South” season 5 was announced to be her last.

With the series ending, of course, there is some speculation or just wishful thinking about the possible return of another major character from the show: Camila Vargas. Portrayed by Veronica Falcon, Camila first served as Teresa’s mentor trying to prepare her to reach her full potential before confronting her and then spending much of her resources on the show trying to hunt her down and kill her.

Camila won over fans thanks to how skilled she was at manipulating her and also being able to shut out a powerful presence. However, in Season 3 (via Netflix), Teresa got the upper hand on Camila, forcing her off the show. Camila was completely absent from season 4, and there has been no official word on whether we will see Camila return this final season. Although her departure still leaves room for a surprise return.

In Season 3, after learning of Camila’s plot to kill her, Teresa eventually forced her into exile. Letting her former mentor live, she also threatened Camila’s daughter Isabela with death as a guarantee that Camila will not make any move against her. This was the last time viewers had a chance to see Camila. And it looks like that may be it for her. The writers or producers of “Queen Of The South” never gave a reason why Veronica Falcon’s character made her exit from the show. Creatively, you might have thought that Camila’s arc had reached its conclusion.

As for Falcon, she didn’t officially say why she left the show. However, a 2019 Instagram post from the actor indicates that she was ready to move on to other roles. Falcon has been keeping busy after “Queen of The South.” She appeared as the character Lupe in the 2020 remake of “Perry Mason.” And fans of “The Falcon And Winter Soldier” may have seen her as in a scene from the episode “Power Broker”.