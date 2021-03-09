Queen of the South: 5th and final season gets trailer

The USA Network recently released an electrifying trailer for the 5th season of Queen of the South, a series starring actress Alice Braga. Production will come to an end after the completion of the new wave of episodes.

Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Friendly, executive producers of the project, stated, in an official press release with the series closing announcement, that they were very proud of the commitment of everyone involved in the work of the episodes.

“We couldn’t be more proud of everyone in the cast and crew, who joined us during this magnificent journey,” they wrote.

The 5th season of Queen of the South is scheduled to be released on April 7 on the network. Through the images released, many adrenaline can be seen on the screen. The plot follows the saga of Teresa Mendoza, a woman who runs away from the Mexican cartel to start her own drug cartel in America.

Check out the full trailer for the last season of the series:

Queen of the South: Alice Braga stands out in the cast of foreign production

Based on the bestselling novel La Reina Del Sur, by Spanish writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte, the series began shooting in Mexico City, but also passed through Malta, Colombia and finally landed in New Orleans in recent seasons.

The actress Alice Braga, who has in her resume several outstanding works in Brazil and Hollywood, stands out as a determined protagonist, who buys fights necessary to continue with her business and has a very dubious personality.

And all these factors make her a unique character, with interesting nuances and motivations that bring the audience a constant interest in what can happen on their journey.

The cast also features Peter Gadiot, Hemky Madera, Veronica Falcón, Justina Machado and Joaquim de Almeida. The expectations for the conclusion of the series are quite high, even due to the release of the trailer that shows how the next episodes can be highly explosive.

Certainly, the beginning of the season will conclude the impasse left by the episodes that ended in 2019. On that occasion, the spectators followed the return of James (Peter Gadiot), one of Teresa’s love interests, very hurt.

What will happen? So don’t miss it! Queen of the South returns on April 7 on the USA Network.