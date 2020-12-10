Queen II. Kate Middleton chosen to represent Elizabeth!

Kate Middleton is in the little papers of Queen Elizabeth II! She was even chosen to represent the royal family in 2021!

As every year, Queen Elizabeth II is represented by her relatives! In a conference, she tells us about the seven people she has chosen to represent the royal family in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, her entire team are close family members! Kate Middleton is one of them, but not everyone!

Indeed, for this new organization of the royal family of England, Elizabeth II is therefore sorting out! And from January 2021, she will be surrounded by a whole new team.

Prince Williams and Kate Middleton will be part of it! But Elizabeth II left out her son Harry and Meghan Markle!

KATE MIDDLETON TO REPRESENT THE ROYAL FAMILY OF ENGLAND WITH PRINCE WILLIAM

There is something new at the Royal Palace today! As reported by The Mirror, Elizabeth II has announced the new team that will represent her from next January!

Unsurprisingly, it is therefore composed of well-known members! It includes Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Kate Middleton and Prince William!

But that’s not all ! Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles and Princess Anne will also be part of it.

Kate Middleton and the others will therefore participate in many events and will have goals to achieve, but also causes to defend. Covid demands, “the royal family’s secret weapon” will take office “as soon as possible”.

Note, however, that Harry and Meghan Markle are absent subscribers! Not surprisingly since they have retired from the royal family. Prince Andrew and Prince Philip are also two major absentees from this year 2021.



