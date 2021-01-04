Queen Elizabeth mourns her cousin Mary Colman

Queen Elizabeth II (94) is in mourning: her cousin Lady Mary Colman is dead. According to the British tabloid “Express”, she is said to have died in Norfolk on January 2nd at the age of 88. No information was given on the cause of death. She leaves behind her husband Sir Timothy Colman (91) and five children.

Mary Colman was in close contact with the Queen

Mary Colman was the daughter of Michael Bowes-Lyon, the brother of Queen Mum (1900-2002). Her family said of Lady Mary Colman that she was “loved by everyone she met”. Mary is said to have been in close contact with the Queen and often visited Sandringham or Balmoral.

It is not the first farewell for Queen Elizabeth in the past few months. At the beginning of November 2020, her cousin Lady Elizabeth Shakerley died at the age of 79. Shortly thereafter, her friend and Maid of Honor, Lady Moyra Campbell, died at the age of 90. A month later, she had to say goodbye to one of her beloved dogs. In her New Year’s greetings , the British Queen said that she hoped for “better days” in 2021.



