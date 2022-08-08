Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly skipping a traditional reception at Balmoral Castle due to ongoing mobility issues

Break. It is reported that Queen Elizabeth II has suspended her traditional reception at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Instead of accepting the usual public arrival at the Highlands estate, the 96-year-old Queen will be welcomed privately as she continues to experience discomfort and mobility issues. The Queen is usually greeted with a small ceremony when she goes to her summer home, and Scottish soldiers and royal family fans gather at the gates.

The Royal matriarch has reduced her appearances in recent months. In October 2021, she was briefly hospitalized on the recommendation of her medical staff and returned home after just one night. In February of the following year, she contracted COVID-19 and continued to perform light duties from home.

“Of course she has a team of doctors to lean on when needed and support staff who are second to none,” a source told Us Weekly during the Queen’s mindset during her health battle. “But so far, Her Majesty has dealt with it without any fuss and the need to involve too many others in her recovery.”

The Queen’s concerns continued to grow in May when she missed the annual opening of the British parliament for only the third time in her 70 years on the throne. Prince Charles and Prince William were present in her absence. A month later, Elizabeth refused a thanksgiving service related to the celebration of her platinum anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth II inspects the guard of honor during her arrival at Balmoral Castle on August 9, 2021 in Scotland, United Kingdom. Tim Rook/Shutterstock

“Taking into account the travel and activity required to attend tomorrow’s National Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty has reluctantly come to the conclusion that she will not attend,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement in June, noting that the royal “experienced some discomfort” during the flyover in London. “The Queen is looking forward to taking part in this evening’s lighthouse lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank everyone who made such a memorable event today.”

On the eve of the celebrations marking the seventieth anniversary of her service to the Commonwealth, Her Majesty was asked to reduce her busy schedule. “Her close and trusted advisers have advised the Queen to treat herself much more simply, even if it means missing more functions than she would like,” an insider told us in May. “Her participation in these events is considered on an individual basis… Without [overexerting] herself, it gives her more energy to participate in as many activities as possible.”

While she would have enjoyed experiencing her platinum jubilee to the fullest, Her Royal Highness was still “overwhelmed” by the show of support from family and citizens. “The jubilee exceeded the Queen’s expectations and even more,” a third source told us. “The Queen was disappointed not to be able to attend all the events, [but] is still as sharp as a whip.”