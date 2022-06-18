Always practical. Queen Elizabeth II didn’t get to spend much time with her great-granddaughter Lily during the Platinum Jubilee, but there was a good reason for their brief meeting.

“She worked very hard to maintain her strength,” royal expert Jonathan Saserdoti said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 14. which she would like to be if she could.”

The 96-year-old monarch met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 12-month-old daughter for the first time earlier this month when the Sussex family visited England to celebrate the platinum jubilee. The former military pilot, 37, and the author of Bench, 40, also took their three-year-old son Archie with them to the celebration.

“Harry and Meghan visited the Queen at Windsor Castle with Lilibet and Archie,” an insider told Us about the meeting. Reports later circulated that the Queen had been meeting with her grandson and his family for less than an hour, leading to speculation that tensions between Harry and his relatives are still high, but Sakerdoti doesn’t think so.

“We are talking about someone at the age of 90 and a child,” the Us journalist said, adding that Elizabeth had to save her energy for many events that took place to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne. “We saw that she managed to appear in public several times, and that’s great.”

The Queen’s jubilee debut took place on June 2 at the Trooping the Color parade, traditionally timed to coincide with the monarch’s birthday. The sovereign smiled and waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace next to Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate, as well as Cambridge children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Harry and Meghan were also present at the event, but they were spotted watching the parade from the Major General’s office. Buckingham Palace has previously announced that only “those members of the royal family who are currently performing official public duties” will be allowed to stand on the balcony next to the Queen.

After the parade, the palace announced that Elizabeth would miss the Thanksgiving service, which took place on June 3. “The Queen really enjoyed today’s birthday parade and parade, but she experienced some discomfort,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Considering the travel and activity required to attend tomorrow’s National Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty has reluctantly concluded that she will not attend.”

Later, the monarch missed the concert “Party at the Palace” on June 4, but unexpectedly appeared the next day after the completion of the anniversary theatrical performance. An insider later told us that meeting Lily and Archie helped the Queen distract herself from having to skip some celebrations.

“After reluctantly leaving the “Party at the Palace,” the time spent with her great—grandchildren and watching Lilibet turn 1 added a little light to her day,” the source explained. “She thinks they’re adorable and gave Lily and Archie presents.”