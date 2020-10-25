Queen Elizabeth could drag Christmas to loneliness

They assure that Queen Elizabeth is going through a very difficult time, a time like she has never lived could plunge the British monarch into sadness and loneliness at the time when she most needs her own

Although so far, members of the royalty have not confirmed or denied the versions, apparently Queen Elizabeth is facing a difficult moment before the possibility of finding herself alone in the time most anticipated by the British monarch.

According to recent reports, they assure that the monarch faces an unprecedented situation in her life, this after one of the most anticipated seasons for the royal to reunite with her loved ones might not happen this time.

According to details that have become known about the customs of British royalty, “Christmas” is one of the most anticipated times for the sovereign of England, as it is for many people, it is the only time capable of reuniting many families just as it has for many years in hers as well.

However, Elizabeth II is faced with the dilemma that for the only occasion she will not be able to be in the company of her loved ones.

One of the strongest reasons they refer is the pandemic that has hit the world and in the face of the new outbreak from which the United Kingdom has not escaped, many of the members of the “Windsor” may choose to avoid mass meetings.

A SAD AND LONELY CHRISTMAS FOR ISABEL?

The citizens still cannot believe that the monarch celebrates alone a date as special as “Christmas”, however, the rumors about this possibility increase more and more.

The controversy has gotten stronger, first, as mentioned above, the coronavirus crisis is present again in the United Kingdom which represents a great danger for the greatest members of the royalty to expose themselves, Queen Elizabeth II and Philip of Edinburgh with 94 and 99 years of age respectively.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan, who initially planned a trip to the United Kingdom, as it transpired a few months ago, canceled it momentarily and until today they have not changed their position, so perhaps there is a possibility that they will not pass Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and other members.

However, recently it was also known that the Dukes of Cambridge did not meet either so as not to put their grandmother, the British sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II at risk, this as recently announced.

In addition to this news, it is rumored that the royal couple made up of William and Kate could spend the dates with their children at the Anmer Hall country house, located in Norfolk, where they even starred in a recent session with their three young children and the visit of the naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

As for the queen’s husband, Philip of Edinburgh, he is sheltered to safeguard his health, apparently at Sandringham, one of the queen’s favorite places.

The monarch, Elizabeth II, would have been constantly traveling between her properties in recent months to settle at Buckingham Palace to fulfill some commitments, which they pointed out, do not risk her health, so so far she continues her activities according to the rigorous established protocols. .

Likewise, it was managed a few weeks ago that the monarch intended to travel with the service personnel who have been with her, however, the employees would not agree to also accompany her to Sandringham and that this prevents being with their families.

A request that was reportedly denied outright, although this measure has been analyzed so as not to put the monarch at risk, apparently did not add the expected support on this occasion, which as it was known would cause a great annoyance.

A tradition that seems to be lost after several years in which Sandringham was the meeting point, the place located in the county of Norkfolk to which the monarch moved with her entire family where the festive seasons passed, but now it seems that she must remain in Buckingham, where he would await the opinion of the members of his council who will make the best decision for the benefit of the monarch and its members.

Until this moment everything remains in rumors, which are expected in the course of the following days the royals themselves will shed light on the decisions they will finally make.



