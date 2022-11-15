Quavo’s Sister Urges Finding Takeoff’s Killer “By Any Means”

Quavo’s sister shared an appeal to find the Takeoff killer “by any means.”

Rapper Migos, whose real name is Kirsnik Hari Ball, was killed in a shooting at a Houston bowling club earlier this month at the age of 28.

The funeral of the artist took place last week, followed by long tributes from Uncle Quavo and Cardi B, who is married to a bandmate Offset.

Now Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall, has called for the identity of the late rapper’s killer to be established. Yesterday (November 14), posting her stories on Instagram, she wrote: “Find out who did this to my nephew!!!!!!!!!!!! By any means.”

Thousands of people gathered at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday (November 11) for the funeral of the rapper, which was attended by Drake, Lil Yachty, Cee-Lo Green and Teyana Taylor.

The program also includes performances by Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Yolanda Adams and Byron Cage.

Other artists who have paid tribute to Takeoff include Beyonce, Dave, Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent and Rick Ross.

In his tribute posted on Instagram, Cuavo wrote that he would miss “our angel.”

“It’s so hard for me to tell you that Ima misses you because you’re always with me and we did everything together,” the message began. “Ever since we were kids, you’ve been by my side, looking at me, those eyes waiting for me to take the next step… then you followed me right behind me.”

“Nothing ever bothered Take, and he didn’t bother anyone,” Quavo later wrote in a tribute, calling him “by far the funniest person in the room.”

He added: “All this time I’ve been trying to figure out who you really are to me because it wasn’t my nephew. We hated that word “nephew” or when they said “uncle and foo” because we always knew we were much closer than that and that made me feel old too.

“But I knew you weren’t my brother because you’re my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother.

“Now I finally understand…

“You are OUR angel.”

Cardi B, meanwhile, described the pain of the recent loss as “incomparable.”

“The emptiness your brothers are experiencing is unbearable, and I pray that you will give Offset, Quavo, your friends and family the strength to keep going forward,” she wrote in her tribute.