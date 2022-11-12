Quavo pays tribute to cousin and bandmate Migos Takeoff: “You are our angel”

The rapper was shot dead at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, this month.

Quavo wrote a lengthy tribute to his cousin and bandmate Migos Takeoff after his death this month.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnik Hari Ball, was shot dead at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, early on November 1. He was 28 years old.

After Takeoff’s funeral took place yesterday (November 11) at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, Quavo took to Instagram to pay tribute to the rapper.

“It’s so hard for me to tell you that Ima misses you because you’re always with me and we did everything together,” the message began. “Ever since we were kids, you’ve been by my side, looking at me, those eyes waiting for me to take the next step… then you followed me right behind me.”

“Nothing ever bothered Take, and he didn’t bother anyone,” Quavo later wrote in a tribute, calling his cousin “by far the funniest person in the room.”

He added: “All this time I’ve been trying to figure out who you really are to me because it wasn’t my nephew. We hated that word “nephew” or when they said “uncle and foo” because we always knew we were much closer than that and that made me feel old too.

“But I knew you weren’t my brother because you’re my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother.

“Now I finally understand…

“You are OUR angel.”

Read Quavo’s full tribute to Takeoff below.

Other artists who have paid tribute to Takeoff include Beyonce, Dave, Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent and Rick Ross.

Drake also rescheduled his scheduled intimate performance in New York on Friday so he could attend the service. The “Honestly, Nevermind” star praised Takeoff during the opening of his Table For One radio show on SiriusXM last week (November 3).

Bandmate Migos Offset also postponed the release of his second solo studio album after Takeoff’s death.

A preliminary autopsy report confirmed that the Take-off died as a result of “penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso in the hands.” The full report is not ready yet.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto players recently got together to honor Takeoff with an in-game memorial service. The invitation to the virtual event read: “Tonight we buried Takeoff. All fans welcome (generally) three locations. Everything is white in church, everything is black at a house party.”