Quarterback Kirk Ferenc’s comment went viral today

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 season started poorly, especially offensively.

After South Dakota State won a narrow 7-3 victory in the first week, the Big Ten program lost to Iowa State 10-7 last Saturday.

The defender’s play was an important aspect of the Hawkeye fight. In the first two games of the season, senior starter Spencer Petras scored just 201 yards passing, zero touchdowns and two interceptions with a completion percentage of 45.1. He also has -24 rushing yards.

Redshirt junior Alex Padilla is the next and only option on Iowa’s QB depth chart.

Petras is still listed as the starting quarterback of the team preparing for the game against Nevada this weekend. Head coach Kirk Ferentz recently suggested that the decision may not be unanimous among the Iowa coaching staff.

“This is not something I would like to share…” he said when asked about any dissenting opinions.

Padilla appeared in eight games last season. As a redshirt sophomore, he racked up 636 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions with a 49.1 completion percentage. He also hooked one rushing TD.

If Petras’ struggles continue in Saturday’s game against Nevada, Ferenc and the Hawkeyes coaching staff may have to revise the current QB depth chart.