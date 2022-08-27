Quarterback Arch Manning’s Touchdown Effort Goes Viral

Arch Manning is set to join the Texas Longhorns as the No. 1 freshman in the class of 2023. But for now, he is finishing the last season of his high school football career at the Isidore Newman club.

On Friday night, the five-star quarterback added another highlight to his list with an impressive rushing touchdown. But the attention of football fans on Twitter was not attracted by hasty actions.

A defender from the opposing team goes viral.

“The boy didn’t want any smoke,” one fan wrote.

“This is an Arch Manning competition,” said another.

While there’s no doubt that Manning is a talented young quarterback, big changes await him when he starts competing with college football, especially when the Longhorns move to the SEC.

It is fair to assume that Manning would not have been in the scoring zone if he had been opposed by some of the best defenders in the country.