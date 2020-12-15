Quarantine zone for passengers not wearing face masks

Russian airline Aeroflot has proposed creating a ‘quarantine’ zone on planes for people who refuse to wear face masks.

Airlines are some of the companies that have had to suffer the worst blows of the COVID-19 pandemic, since hundreds of international flights were canceled for months around the world.

After resuming flights, many people refuse to wear face masks inside the plane, causing a great deal of trouble as well as risk, so an airline in Russia created the perfect solution for the situation.

Airline creates quarantine zone for ‘covidiots’

In recent months, a series of conflicts have originated in the airlines because of the detractors of the mask, whom people have begun to call ‘covidiots’, who put thousands of passengers at risk.

After arrests, dismissals and even fights after the violent behavior of this group of people, the Russian airline Aeroflot created the perfect solution to contain these people, creating quarantine zones on airplanes.

According to what we found out in Somagnews, these people will not be denied service, but they will have to be confined to a specific area of ​​the plane along with other people who refuse to wear face masks.

Planes will protect passengers from COVID-19

The company’s press secretary, Yulia Spivakova, stated that the quarantine zone for people who refuse to wear masks would be located at the rear of the planes near the starboard side, so as not to affect passengers who do use them.

So far the proposal has not been approved, but due to the dangerousness of the virus after the arrival of the third wave, it is likely that not only Russia will implement the project, but also other airlines in the world.



