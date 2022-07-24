Quantumania Breaks Ant-Man’s Own MCU Tradition

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” is one of the most anticipated MCU films, but it breaks a key trend when it comes to Ant—Man movies. Peyton Reed will return to direct “Quantum Mania,” in which Scott Lang/Ant-Man performed by Paul Rudd will appear for the first time after “Avengers: Finale” and the short “What If…?” appearance. Rudd will be joined again by Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasps and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym in another adventure in which shrinking superheroes explore more of the quantum world.

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man has become an important part of the MCU since its introduction in 2015. Ant-Man’s unique abilities come from Hank Pym’s technology, which allows Lang to control his size as he fights villains and teams up with the Avengers. Absent from the screen since 2019, he will return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania in February 2023 as part of Phase 5 of the MCU, but the planned release of the film is different from previous Ant-Man films.

So far, Ant-Man films have appeared at the end of the KVM phases, but “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” will break this trend by starting Phase 5. “Ant-Man” was the last film of Phase 2, and “Ant-Man and the Wasp appeared near the end of Phase 3, but, perhaps both should have started the next phases. MCU Phase 2, for example, was supposed to end with Avengers: Age of Ultron, given that the chapter focused on the original MCU Avengers, but Ant-Man was the last movie instead. Instead of completing Phase 2, Ant-Man introduced new characters and important new concepts, such as the Quantum World, which had important consequences in the future, such as the time robbery in Avengers: Finale, so maybe it would have been better. to start Phase 3. Given that Ant-Man movies tend to establish key MCU storylines, it would be a good decision to open Phase 5.

Why “Ant-Man 3” begins the fifth phase of the MCU

Kang the Conqueror is set to appear as the main villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, and that’s the main reason the film opens Phase 5. In the performance of Jonathan Majors, Kang should become the main villain. replacing Thanos in the MCU of the entire Multiverse saga (stages 4 to 6). “The One Who Stays” first appeared in “Loki”, where he was introduced as a variant of the conqueror of the multiverse. At Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, the Majors promised that the conquest will continue in “Ant-Man 3”, which Ant-Man and the Wasp will learn about while traveling through the Quantum World. The Majors’ warning is likely to come true as the MCU works to make Kang a credible tyrant ahead of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” will also continue the Phase 4 trend of introducing a new generation of Avengers. Catherine Newton will play Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter, who is about to get dressed and enter the dangerous Quantum world after years of wanting to save people like her father. Ant-Man 3 will also feature new characters that could have a big impact on Phase 5, most notably M.O.D.O.K., one of the most recognizable Avengers villains from Marvel comics. The quantum world opens up endless possibilities for the MCU to introduce new storylines and ideas, making “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” a natural approach to start Phase 5.

