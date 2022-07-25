Quantum Leap Reboot Changes Showrunner

Less than two months before the expected premiere, the NBC reboot Quantum Leap is changing showrunners. The new series is a continuation of the original Quantum Leap and begins 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) entered the Quantum Leap accelerator and disappeared. The story tells about a new team investigating the accelerator and Beckett’s disappearance. Raymond Lee (Kevin can fuck Himself) leads the cast as Dr. Ben Seong, along with Ernie Hudson (Grace and Frankie) as Magic, Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) as Ian, newcomer Caitlin Bassett as Addison and Nanrisa. Lee (Bosch) as Jenn. The premiere of “Quantum Leap” is scheduled for September 19, 2022 on NBC.

Now, less than two months after the premiere, Deadline reports that Quantum Leap’s showrunner has changed. Blindspot creator and Quantum Leap executive producer Martin Hero becomes the showrunner, replacing former co-showrunners Stephen Lilien and Brian Winbrandt. Lilien and Winbrandt will remain in the series as executive producers. Although NBC has not yet explained the reason for the transition, there are reports indicating that it may be due to late scripts. In addition, Dean Georgaris (Bluff City) will join the show as an executive producer.

Despite these behind-the-scenes changes, it seems that production of the Quantum Leap reboot will continue with minor differences. The premiere date has remained the same, although there are reports that the pilot series will be broadcast as the 3rd episode, and not as the first episode of the series. Despite this, fans of Quantum Leap will surely be glad to see the return of the cult TV show.