Quantum encryption against cyberattacks in Japan

Collaboration has been initiated by Toshiba, NEC Corp and Nomura Holdings on “quantum encryption”, which is theoretically impossible to break against cyber attacks and increasing threats against financial institutions.

The group has expressed hope that the quantum encryption technology will be used in stock trading in a few years.



