Quantic Dream will present a new game at Gamescom

The French development studio Quantic Dream has become associated with narrative-oriented games with a unique gameplay style since the release of its first major success Fahrenheit or Indigo Prophecy in North America. Since then, Quantic Dream has released three more major games: Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human. All three games have proved popular, and Detroit: Become Human recently received a manga spin-off in Japan. Four years have passed since the launch of Detroit: Become Human, and many gamers are wondering what the studio has planned for its next release.

Fans may not have to wait too long to see what Quantic Dream has up its sleeve, because according to reliable video game leader Tom Henderson, the developer has prepared a new game to be shown at Gamescom. According to Henderson, writing for TryHardGuides, the game will be shown at a small behind-the-scenes presentation at Gamescom this year. It is currently unknown whether it will be presented on the main stage or will be part of Jeff Cayley’s Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live broadcast.

It is also unknown what Quantic Dream will show at Gamescom. Although many expect the studio to provide more information about its major project “Star Wars: Eclipse”, there are still a couple of games that it is preparing for disclosure. According to Henderson, Quantic Dream is currently working on two games in addition to Star Wars: Eclipse, with one of these games being released for mobile devices and the other reportedly being a medieval fantasy humor game.

The mobile game that Quantic Dream is working on is called Spellcaster and is the result of a collaboration with Netease. The fantastic game is called Dreamland and has reportedly been in development since 2015. Since Star Wars: Eclipse may keep gamers waiting for release until the late 2020s, it seems more likely that Dreamland is ready for proper disclosure. That doesn’t mean fans should completely put the expectation of a “Star Wars: Eclipse” reveal out of their minds, as Henderson states it’s still “quite possible.”

Whichever game is shown at Gamescom, it is likely that it will follow the traditional Quantic Dream formula consisting of a plot and a narrative. While some gamers don’t really like such games, others love them and have even made some funny parodies of Quantic Dream releases. Recently, a fan added movie legend Leslie Nielsen to Detroit: Become Human in a well-made parody video.