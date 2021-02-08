Quantic Dream, former developer of Deus EX

Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream announced on Tuesday that Eidos Montreal founder Stephane D’Astous will be the general manager of his new Canadian-based studio.

According to a post shared on the Quantic Dream website, D’Astous, who led the production of the Deus EX franchise, will work alongside newly hired Yohan Cazaux, a veteran with more than a decade of Ubisoft as a member of the Assassin’s Creed team. Cazaux will be the studio’s new game director.

“I had the opportunity, in 2003, to dive into the video game industry through Ubisoft, which then had 450 employees, compared to more than 3,000 now! I joined the company as director of the projects and operations office, and I also had the opportunity to participate in the creation of the internal motion capture studio on the Ubi campus and the start-up of the Ubi Quebec studio, “commented Stephane D’Astous.” Then, in 2007, I was recruited to open Eidos Montreal and, being the first employee, I had to build everything from scratch! Many people thought we were biting more than we could chew with the development of the Deus Ex franchise for our first game, but in the end Deus Ex: Human Revolution became a huge success! ”

So far, nothing has been reported about the devs’ first participation in the Quantic Dream studio, so it remains to wait to check out the next news to be announced.