Quantic Dream considers two model strategies “confusing”

David Cage, head of the study, admits that he does not share this vision, as he believes that it is confusing for developers and consumers.

The new generation of consoles is on the verge of its launch. Both Microsoft and Sony finalize preparations to release their machines in about a month. In the case of the Redmond, it will do so with two different systems, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. While the first is focused on 4K resolution, the second, cheaper, offers an experience focused on HD televisions. David Cage, CEO of Quantic Dream, the studio behind Heavy Rain, Beyond: Dos Almas, and Detroit: Become Human, gave his thoughts on Microsoft’s strategy in an interview with WCCFTECH. The creative understands the reasons that have led the company to take this path, but believes that it will be confusing for developers and consumers.

“When a manufacturer offers two consoles with different specifications there is a good chance that developers will focus on the less powerful version to avoid having to make two different versions,” says Cage. “I confess that I am not a big fan of this situation. I think it is confusing for developers, but also for gamers, and although I can understand the business reasons behind that decision (a difference of 200 euros) I think the situation is questionable.

Many studios opt for consoles, why?

According to Cage, many studios prefer consoles to PC because “you only have to deal with a single hardware”, while in compatible there are numerous “configurations, graphics cards, drivers, controllers, etc.”, something that complicates the development of titles . Regarding Quantic Dream, they work with their own technology and engines: “We are committed to optimizing our games for each platform. Now as a PC studio we are implementing scalable features based on the platform, which will help us take advantage of what the hardware has to offer. ”

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on sale on November 10. Quantic Dream has not announced any new projects at the moment, but will work as an independent studio from now on.



