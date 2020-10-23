Quality new speaker from Huawei: Huawei Sound

Huawei introduced its new wireless speaker named Huawei Sound, which it prepared with the French audio technologies company Devialet. Sound, the new link in the collaboration that started with Sound X in 2019, is noticeably smaller than Sound X. Thanks to Devialet’s patented acoustic sound designs, it is possible to hear deeper and full-bodied sounds from the Sound.

This latest generation product adopts Devialet’s creative four-speaker acoustic design with a 4-inch 40W woofer and three full-range 5W speakers working together. Despite the understated appearance of Huawei Sound; It generates a surprising amount of power thanks to Devialet’s Push-Push configuration, where two passive radiators reinforce each other to resist back wave vibrations. This technology significantly reduces distortion caused by the reverberation of the diaphragms and provides unrivaled stability at high volume settings up to 90 dB, producing sound without distortion at all times.

One of the most striking features of Huawei Sound is SAM 2.0 technology. The acoustic model applies meticulous modeling and displacement controls on the woofer and passive radiators to ensure distortion-free low frequencies and maximum synchronous vibrations over a wide dynamic range. As a result, bass tones can be listened to deeper and more fully on Huawei Sound.

SAM 2.0 promises users to feel like they are in a concert hall in their living room. Supporting Huawei Sound with Push-Push design in addition to SAM 2.0 is among the factors that help to produce powerful sound.

In the new Huawei Sound, the area can be filled with 360 degrees surround sound as in a large concert hall and completed with Devialet SPACE Technology; There are three equally spaced (120 degree angles) full range tweeters.

SPACE; It separates the input signal directly into sound, reflected sound and ambient noise through a special algorithm. Thus, it eliminates the traditional idea that surround sound requires multiple speakers strategically placed throughout the room. Three differently oriented loudspeakers overcome the acoustic limitations of their space by creating stunning surround sound effects from a single device, depending on the listener’s position.

Huawei Sound comes with four enriching sound effects

HUAWEI Sound offers four enriching sound effects: Devialet SPACE Soundstage, Vocals, Hi-Fi and Bass, adding brand new flavors to every piece of music, from symphonies to arias to rock songs. It is very easy to configure these settings through the HUAWEI AI Life application.

Huawei Sound continues the premium style of the previous Sound X with a special coating that creates a stylish and shiny surface. Lower trunk; It is covered with a glossy fiber grid cloth to protect against dust infiltration and splashes as well as free and easy sound transmission.



