Qualcomm’s New CEO Targets Chinese Market And Notebook Industry

Qualcomm: Brazilian executive Cristiano Amon, a veteran of the semiconductor company Qualcomm, officially took over as CEO of the company this month. He replaces Steve Mollenkopf, who has held the position since 2014 and left the position willingly.

In an interview with Reuters news agency, Amon commented on Qualcomm’s current situation and highlighted some points that should be the initial focus of his management: the China market and the supply of components for notebooks.

The Chinese issue is relevant for a very special reason: Huawei’s loss of strength due to sanctions imposed by the US government leaves a gap for new brands to take over the voluminous processor sector in the region.

5G, notebooks and alliances

In addition, Amon will pay a lot of attention to the division he previously presided over: the chip industry, specifically CPUs with built-in modems that provide technologies that include 5G. Currently, the manufacturer dominates 70% of the semiconductor market with the new generation of mobile connectivity.

The acquisition of NUVIA, completed in March 2021, should help a lot in this regard. Chips with the brand’s technology should be launched in 2022 and improve the performance of devices that already trusted the manufacturer.

Amon also said that he does not see problems in establishing partnerships if other companies present satisfactory results. “We needed to have leading performance for a device that runs on battery power. If ARM, which we’ve had relationships with for years, eventually releases a better CPU than the one we build, then we’ll always have the option of licensing from ARM.” explained.

However, this does not mean that the company will leave cell phones aside, another market in which it is very present — and one that brings greater and greater challenges. “We have a mature smartphone industry today. People care about what’s behind the glass,” he told Reuters.

The executive also reinforced that Qualcomm should not enter the data center market in the short term, preferring alliances with industry brands when necessary.