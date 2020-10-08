Qualcomm will produce a phone! Here are the first details

While Qualcomm’s new flagship processor Snapdragon 875 was eagerly awaited, a report by Digitimes surprised. Because Qualcomm, which powers mobile devices, is claimed to be working for its own phone.

Qualcomm phone is developing jointly with Asus!

These phones, which are planned to be produced in collaboration with Asus, will not be ordinary devices. According to industry sources, it will focus on performance as a player phone and will be released at the end of 2020.

Asus will be responsible for the hardware design and development process of the device. Considering that the company has come up with models such as ROG Phone 3, we can say that it can easily handle this job.

The Snapdragon 875 has not been officially confirmed, but is expected to be officially introduced in December. While the Snapdragon 865 Plus currently offers a very high performance, the Snapdragon 875 will be introduced against the Apple A14 processor, which will power the iPhone 12 series.

While neither processors are direct competitors, performance tests for a particular segment are still critical.



