Qualcomm will bring higher speed with Snapdragon 732G

Snapdragon 730G is among the popular processor options for mid-segment phones. The predecessor of the processor used in phones such as the Pixel 4a, Poco X2 and Mi Note 10 Pro has also become official. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 732G processor, which promises higher speed.

Like the Snapdragon 730G, the Snapdragon 732G is produced with 8 nm silicon architecture. However, the new processor has higher clock speeds. The two large Kryo 470 cores now run at 2.3 GHz. Adreno 618 GPU promises a 15 percent performance increase.

Snapdragon 732G, which has LTE modem and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support, increases Bluetooth support to 5.1. However, there is no change in the features. Features such as aptX Adaptive and TrueWireless Stereo Plus remain in the Snapdragon 732G. Quick Charge 4+ is also among the supported features.

Thanks to the Snapdragon Elite Gaming package, features such as HDR rendering and Game Jank Reducer are offered on the processor. Vulkan 1.1 support makes the Snapdragon 732G a suitable option for mid-range smartphones.

Snapdragon 732G, which allows recording 4K 30fps video thanks to its built-in image signal processor, has HDR10 and HLG support. The Snapdragon 732G, which can compress photos with HEIF format, provides a performance increase up to 3.6 TOPS with artificial intelligence support.

The first phone to be released with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor will be the soon to be official Poco X3.



