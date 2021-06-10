Qualcomm Unveils 7 New IoT Chipsets To Power Next-Gen Devices

Qualcomm has introduced seven new IoT chipsets targeting devices from logistics to healthcare, available in two variants. Qualcomm has introduced seven new IoT chipsets targeting devices for transportation and logistics, warehousing, video collaboration, smart cameras, retail and healthcare.

The company said the seven new IoT solutions “offer broad capabilities for a range of smart devices and connected solutions, with long-lasting hardware and software options to provide long-term support for at least eight years.”

The new chipsets come in two variants

Introducing the first IoT modem solution equipped with 5G connectivity and optimized for Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications, Qualcomm is stated to have designed its new chips for a range of functionality.

The chipsets are entry-level to the premium tier and stand out for their design that supports emerging IoT devices and solutions designed for industrial commercial applications.

The new chipsets come in two variants, one of which is classified under the QCS family, which is an application processor with Wi-Fi connectivity. The other comes nestled under QCM, an application processor with integrated cellular connectivity.

Qualcomm QCS8250

Target applications: Connected healthcare, digital signage, retail and video collaboration

The premium processor is optimized for maximum performance to enable compute-intensive artificial intelligence with support for Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 solutions and 5G connectivity. The next-generation processor offers a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for ultra-intuitive AI in addition to machine learning for compute-intensive IoT applications to enable smart cameras, video collaboration, AI hubs, connected healthcare, and smart retail.

Qualcomm QCS6490/QCM6490

Target applications: Connected healthcare, logistics management, retail, transportation and warehousing

Powered by the Kryo 585 CPU architecture, this solution is purpose-built for industrial and commercial IoT applications such as transportation warehousing, connected healthcare, logistics management, and retail point-of-sale (POS) kiosks.

Equipped to support 5G mmWave/Sub-6 GHz and Wi-Fi 6E, this solution will help enable the latest generation of handhelds and tablets, industrial scanners and human machine interface systems.

Qualcomm QCS4290/QCM4290

Target applications: Cameras, industrial handhelds and security panels

These chipsets offer maximum midrange benefits. In addition to the 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine, this platform offers powerful performance, dynamic camera features and wide connectivity options (LTE, Cat13, Wi-Fi 6-Ready) with Kryo260 CPU architecture for increased speeds and powerful in-device performance.

Qualcomm QCS2290/QCM2290

Target applications: Camera applications, industrial handhelds, point-of-sale (POS) and monitoring

These stand out as solid entry-level offerings that deliver reliable performance and power savings, with LTE connectivity, upgraded features and memory support for low power consumption. Equipped with Cortex A53 CPU architecture, the entry-level platform offers a cost-effective solution that offers higher performance, higher graphics capabilities, higher quality display and improved power performance.

When will the new chipsets be available?

Qualcomm QCS8250, Qualcomm QCS4290/QCM4290, and Qualcomm QCS2290/QCM2290 solutions are now available and usable. The Qualcomm QCS6490/QCM6490 solution is expected to be available in the second half of 2021.

The company said in a statement that it is testing the IoT chipsets that its partners such as Amtran, Arrow, Honeywell, Quectel and Lantronix use to develop modules and commercial products.