Qualcomm struggles to meet demand for Snapdragon 888

Qualcomm may have trouble meeting the high number of orders for its latest top-of-the-line mobile processor, the Snapdragon 888.

According to the Reuters news agency, which obtained information from two different sources linked to the industry, the company is currently struggling to supply all the semiconductors needed to make the chips.

The lack of components is a general concern in the industry and may result in fewer devices ready for sale – it started in the automotive sector, but now it also affects the consumer electronics division.

General problem

Current leader in the cell phone market, South Korean Samsung would be feeling the effects of the lack of chip delivery and already admits the scarcity, even in less powerful models, such as those in the intermediary segment. In addition to them, the Snapdragon 888 model is present in several high-performance devices from manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Samsung itself.

The greater demand is also credited to a move by competitors to increase production and take over a market that previously belonged to Huawei, which has been increasingly weakened in smartphones after the sanctions of the United States government.

In a note sent to the news agency, Qualcomm said it should reach sales targets for the second fiscal quarter, despite the difficulties.