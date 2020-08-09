Qualcomm Strives to Obtain License to Sell Chip to Huawei

According to the Wall Street Journal, Qualcomm is lobbying the US government to obtain the license required to do business with Huawei. Huawei announced that it will no longer be able to produce HiSilicon chips as of September 15, due to new US regulations.

Last year, the US Department of Commerce issued a circular to prevent the sale of semiconductor products containing American technologies directly to Huawei. According to this circular, foreign manufacturers using American technologies had to obtain a license from the USA before partnering with Huawei.

For this reason, TSMC, one of the biggest business partners of the Chinese company, stated that it will not partner with Huawei in the production of HiSilicon chips after September 15. Following this divergence between the two companies, Huawei announced that the company could no longer produce Kirin chips as of September 15.

Qualcomm wants to sell chip to Huawei:

Since the Chinese company can no longer manufacture HiSilicon chips due to new restrictions imposed by the US, it has to seek new suppliers and partners. At this point, according to the Wall Street Journal, Qualcomm is lobbying the US government to obtain the license required to do business with Huawei.

The company, which was really trying hard to get a license to sell chips to Huawei, claims foreign competitors could become dominant by changing American control in the market, according to the Journal’s report. According to those in the report, the American chip maker said, “If Qualcomm is subject to an export license but not foreign competitors, the US government policy will cause a rapid change in 5G chipset market share in China and beyond.”

Considering that this policy will prevent American research and leadership in 5G issues, Qualcomm described Huawei’s agreement with a competitor outside the US as “an unacceptable result for US interests”.

South Korean Samsung, which produces its own Exynos chips and is among Huawei’s potential partners, did not comment on the issue. Taiwanese manufacturer MediaTek did not mention specific customers, but said its investment in 5G technology enabled it to gain customers globally.



