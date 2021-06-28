Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Will Boost Gaming And AI Performance

Qualcomm announced its new mobile platform called Snapdragon 888 Plus at Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC 2021). According to the information given by Qualcomm; The new platform provides a 20 percent performance increase compared to the original Snapdragon 888. At the heart of this is the sixth generation artificial intelligence engine.

The main difference of the Plus from the Snapdragon 888 seems to be that the processor can provide more power when requested. This means that the Kyro 680 CPU will exceed the 3 GHz threshold. Qualcomm has taken a similar approach in the gaming-focused Snapdragon 865 Plus. The Snapdragon 888 Plus also has an X60 modem that uses Sub-6GHz and mmWave together.

The target audience of Snapdragon 888 Plus includes high-end flagship phones. Especially gaming phones can be defined as Qualcomm’s main targets. Quad HD + resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate support make Snapdragon 888 Plus advantageous for gaming phones.

A bunch of manufacturers are already lining up for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus. Asus has already announced that the new ROG Phone will use the Snapdragon 888 Plus. Honor’s Magic 3 flagship will also come with Snapdragon 888 Plus. Vivo, Xiaomi and Motorola will also use the Snapdragon 888 Plus. However, the details of these companies’ plans are unknown.