Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus New Details Leaked

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus new details leaked. Qualcomm, the first details about the Snapdragon 888 Plus were seen a while ago with a Geekbench benchmark test result leaked to the internet. Now, the famous speaker Evan Blass has shared the processor’s technical specification list, which has not yet been fully confirmed.

The processor, known as the SM8450 model number and the code name Waipio, will have a 4 nm chip design. The presence of Qualcomm’s X65 5G modem promises download speeds of up to 10 Gbps. It is worth noting that the highest download speed on the X60 5G modem in the Snapdragon 888 is at 7.5 Gbps.

Snapdragon 888 Plus will come with the new ARMv9 chip architecture. At the heart of the processor will be the Kyro 780 cores. On the GPU side, it is said that the Adreno 660 will be replaced by the unannounced Adreno 730. It is stated that the camera interface will be built on the Spectra 680 ISP, the details of which are not shared yet.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus will manage Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity with the FastConnect 6900 chip. Adreno 665 video processing unit and Adreno 1195 display processing unit will also be among the parts of the chipset.