Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus First Details Revealed

Qualcomm is expected to introduce a new processor model in the second half of 2021, following the trend of launches in recent years. The information comes from leak expert Abhishek Yadav, who has identified a new chip in the Geekbench platform.

Apparently, the processor will be the Snapdragon 888+ — slightly improved version of the Snapdragon 888, top-of-the-line chipset and specialized in IA and 5G unveiled in December 2020.

The name is not confirmed, but the chip appeared on Geekbench with different technical specifications, but under the codename Lahaina, which is the same as the traditional Snapdragon 888.

According to the benchmark, the Plus version will feature four low-power 1.80GHz cores, three 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 cores, and a performance-focused core up to 3GHz.

The model used in the test was an Android 11 device with 6 GB of RAM, but it is only a standard model for this type of analysis. There are still no official details on Qualcomm’s new processor, including the announcement date or whether it is the Snapdragon 888+.