Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 performance tip

The Snapdragon 875, codenamed “Lahaina” in Qualcomm, seems to exceed expectations in terms of performance. An AnTuTu benchmark result leaked to the Internet shows that the processor scored 847000 points. Considering that the scores of Snapdragon 865 are at the level of 663000, the difference is clearer.

Considering that there is only one year between the two processors, the almost 25 percent difference becomes even more striking. Nevertheless, it is worth emphasizing that these results must once again be confirmed.

In the AnTuTu benchmark test, the iPhone 12 scored 565000 points. Kirin 9000 and Exynos 1080 were separated by 696000 and 693000 points, respectively. While those scores are enough to beat the Snapdragon 865, it doesn’t beat the Snapdragon 875’s claimed score.

Devices with Snapdragon 865 processors are at the top of the current lists of AnTuTu. It is stated that the RAM and memory configurations play an important role in the phones carrying the standard version of the Snapdragon 865 bypassing the phones carrying the Plus version.

The official announcement for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will likely be made in the first days of next month. The accuracy of this claimed score will also be understood at that time.



