Qualcomm Snapdragon 875: Five phones in Q1 2021

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 is not yet official. In addition to faster performance, the new flagship processor is expected to bring features such as 100W fast charging support with Quick Charge 5 technology.

According to the sharing by the Chinese sensor Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 875 will be at the heart of three smartphones that will first hit the market in the first quarter of 2021. Some of these phones are expected to come with the Snapdragon 875 with 100W charging support.

Galaxy S21 series seems likely to be in this group. S21 phones with Snapdragon 875 have already passed benchmark tests. The OnePlus 9 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which are expected to be introduced in mid-March, are also among the first phones to come with the Snapdragon 875. It is stated that Meizu will also produce one of the Snapdragon 875 devices that will take the stage in the first quarter.

It remains uncertain which of these devices will come with 100W charging support. According to the leaks, Samsung will offer 45W charging support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It seems likely that OnePlus and Xiaomi will also prefer their own charging solutions.

Shares about the performance of Snapdragon 875’s Cortex-X1 core are also promising. This core is stated to run 20 percent faster than Cortex-A78.

The official announcement for Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 will be made on December 1st.



