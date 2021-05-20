Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Announced

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 780G processor with a 5 nm chip design last March. The company has now unveiled a slightly “lighter” version of this processor. This new processor, named Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, was produced with the 6 nm chip design of TSMC.

In the Snapdragon 778G, the Kryo 670 CPU is accompanied by the Adreno 642L GPU and the Spectra 570L image signal processor. The presence of the Snapdragon X53 5G modem provides mmWave and sub-6 5G connectivity support.

Thanks to Qualcomm’s triple image signal processor, it is possible to take photos or record videos with both wide, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras simultaneously.

The first phones to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G will meet users this year. Among the companies that prefer the processor in question are Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi.