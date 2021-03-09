Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 may come to 4G and 5G

Qualcomm may soon launch the Snapdragon 775 smartphone chip, a new model aimed at intermediate phones, according to an alleged company table. According to information released on Telegram by a leak specialist, the new component will bring versions with 4G and 5G.

The alleged chip is expected to be the successor to the Snapdragon 675, a model launched in 2019 that is present in phones such as the Redmi K30. The leaked table reveals some product specifications, but does not mention an arrival date for the SoC.

Like its predecessor, the Snapdragon 775 is expected to hit the market with two variants. While the 675 model had an edition with improvements for games, Qualcomm’s new chip will bring versions with 4G and 5G, which should improve prices on intermediary phones that do not aim at the new mobile connection standard.

Made in 5 nanometers

Despite arriving in two versions, the performance of the SoC should be the same in the 4G and 5G variants. According to the leak, the new chip will be manufactured in 5 nanometers, which can guarantee considerable improvements in performance.

As with the Snapdragon 888, the new architecture can bring more autonomy and performance to the Snapdragon 775 and 775G, ensuring a better cost-benefit ratio for intermediate phones. The alleged specifications also indicate the use of Kryo series 6 cores and support for 3,200 MHz RAM memory in the LPDDR5 standard.

The chip should also feature the new Spectra 570 image processor, with capacity for three 28 MP cameras simultaneously. The specifications also include support for 4K screen and 60 frames per second, in addition to Full HD displays with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

To date, Qualcomm has not officially commented on the matter and the existence of the Snapdragon 775 has not yet been confirmed. On the other hand, the model has already appeared in other rumors, including speculation pointing to the presence of the chip in the Mi 11 Lite.