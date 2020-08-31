Qualcomm, Snapdragon 732G for high performance

The manufacturer Qualcomm announced on Monday (31) the launch of a new processor for mobile devices. This is the Snapdragon 732G, a chip focused on ensuring high performance for those who use the intermediate tablet or smartphone for more demanding games.

The model is an evolution of the Snapdragon 730G and uses a new Artificial Intelligence engine, in addition to better GPU and CPU. The processing unit is the Kryo 470, with cores that allow a speed of up to 2.3 GHz. The graphics processing is done by the Adreno 618, which offers better rendering in general.

In terms of AI, the engine used is the fourth generation of the Qualcomm AI Engine, which even helps with energy efficiency so you don’t have to use a charger at all times. In addition, this is a 4G LTE processor, with Qualcomm’s own X15 modem responsible for mobile connectivity, both in Wi-Fi mode and in the data plan.

Finally, Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology is also enabled for some experiences. This set of features turns seemingly common devices into real gaming machines.

Availability

According to Qualcomm, a POCO smartphone will be the debut model of the Snapdragon 732G. It will be launched globally by the independent subsidiary of Xiaomi and aims to revolutionize the category of intermediary handsets, but has not yet won a release forecast by the manufacturer.

For more technical information about the device, see the company’s website.



