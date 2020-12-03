Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series new member coming

Qualcomm recently announced its new flagship processor Snapdragon 888. The company was expected to introduce a processor located in the upper middle segment with the Snapdragon 888. However, this processor, which is spoken to be the new member of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series, has not yet been official.

Qualcomm will announce its new processor in the first quarter of 2021, according to a post on Weibo. Phones with this processor will also meet users immediately after the announcement.

The newest member of the Snapdragon 7 series is expected to compete with Samsung Exynos 1080, produced with 5 nm architecture, and 6 nm MT6893 processors, which MediaTek has not yet officially announced.

Information about the new processor is limited at the moment. The code name of the processor with model number SM7350 is Cedros. The name comes from an island in Mexico near San Diego, where Qualcomm is headquartered.

The prototype version of the newest member of the Qualcomm Snadpragon 7 series scored around 530000 in the AnTuTu benchmark test. This means that the performance of the new processor will be well above the Snapdragon 765G.



