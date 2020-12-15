Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 is a new chip for brokers

The manufacturer Qualcomm announced on Tuesday (15) the arrival of a new processor for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 678.

This is an evolution of the Snapdragon 675, presented at the end of 2018 and present in several intermediate models with premium smartphone capabilities – such as the Samsung Galaxy A70, Motorola One Hyper and TCL 10 Pro, among others.

The set consists of Kryo 460 processing units clocked at 2.2 GHz, in addition to an Adreno 612 GPU. The modem is the Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem – which does not support 5G, which means that countries that do not yet have it this activated mobile connection should see the model a lot on their devices, which should include Brazil.

The download speed reaches 600 Mbps, while the upload limit is 150 Mbps. These values ​​are reached even in places with a high concentration of people, so you can enjoy streaming services or play online anywhere.

What has improved?

The model also allows “dynamic photo and video capture” with great color details up to 48 MP and without delay in shutter speed. The Artificial Intelligence engine used is used to improve features such as Portrait Mode, low light photo recording and laser autofocus. It is possible to record clips in 4K, with slow motion style effects and 5 times optical zoom, on a dual-camera support with a resolution of up to 16 MP.

In terms of games, it promises faster graphics rendering and realistic visuals with a stable, high frame rate per second. The optimization applies to engines like Unity, Messiah, NeoX and Unreal Engine 4.

The first models compatible with the Snapdragon 678 are expected to hit the market in the first half of 2021.



