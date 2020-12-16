Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 flag to take over from 675

Qualcomm Snapdragon announced its newest processor named 678. The Snapdragon 678, the follower of the 2018 Snapdragon 675, aims to bring more advanced photo capabilities and connectivity features to the middle segment without sacrificing the durability of the battery.

Snapdragon 678, produced with 11 nm LLP architecture, works in a similar structure to its predecessor. Only Cortex A76 cores speed is increased from 2.0 GHz to 2.2 GHz. While the Adreno 612 GPU remains in existence, Qualcomm promises enhanced performance.

There is no difference between the Snapdragon 678 and Snapdragon 675’s other features. Components such as Qualcomm’s Spectra 250L ISP, Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem and Hexagon 685 DSP are also available on the Snapdragon 678.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 devices will be able to feature screens with a resolution of 2520 × 1080 pixels. 4K 30fps video recording with 10-bit color, 48-megapixel rear and 16-megapixel front camera is also among the supported features.



