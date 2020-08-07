Qualcomm shares are on the rise: will the rally continue?

This time we present the analysis of the SimpleFX broker regarding the bullish streak of Qualcomm shares.

Qualcomm ended July triumphantly, with a massive 15% gain in 24 hours. QCOM.US broke free of significant resistance at $ 95 on Thursday, and peaked at $ 107, breaking for the first time its previous high at $ 96 this past January. It is now trading at $ 110 and is up 24% this year to date.

Qualcomm Stock Analysis

Last week’s massive increase came after Qualcomm announced that they have finally closed a deal with telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. The long-awaited patent license agreement will boost Qualcomm’s expected earnings and revenue this quarter.

As such, Qualcomm anticipates an increase in fourth quarter unadjusted taxable earnings from $ 2.12 to $ 2.32 per share with revenue of $ 8.1 billion, from $ 7.3 billion. It is beyond analyst estimates.

On Monday, QCOM.US jumped another 3.8%, hitting the current all-time high at $ 112 after Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon upgraded the stock from “market performance” to “above-market performance.”

He said Qualcomm is an attractive option for investors looking for 5G technology and that it could even sell chips to Huawei in the future. Rasgon added that the chipmaker’s management team is performing better and chipset margins could exceed 20% due to the ramp in Apple smartphones.

About the company

Qualcomm is a wireless technology developer and chip designer for smartphones. They have patents for CDMA and OFDMA technology, which are the backbone of 3G and 4G networks. Therefore, the company aspires to be a leader in 5G network technology.

Furthermore, analysts project that Qualcomm could post 30% revenue growth in 2021. Considering its licensing business with Apple and Huawei, and the massive adoption of 5G coverage.

Therefore, Qualcomm is a strong competitor in IT and technology stocks. According to Nancy Tengler, CIO of Laffer Tengler Investments, Qualcomm had the best chance of continuing its rally through August among the best-performing stocks last month.

In an interview with CNBC, she said that Qualcomm performed well in the last quarter with improved guidance, settlement contracts for Huawei and its 5G phones.

Qualcomm’s market capitalization is now $ 125.18 billion. QCOM.US is hovering above the 50, 100 and 200 simple moving average lines, which is a bullish signal for traders and investors.

Are you interested in trading Qualcomm shares? SimpleFX is the most convenient way to trade popular stocks online. Trade currencies, stocks, crypto and precious metals on your laptop or smartphone anytime, anywhere. No commission, guaranteed among the lowest rates and no minimum deposits. Open a SimpleFX trading account with just your email address. It is easy! Get started today.



