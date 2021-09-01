Qualcomm raises the bar: lossless audio with Bluetooth

If you are not a music producer, you probably prefer bluetooth headphones for listening to music. With affordable wireless headphone products from manufacturers like Haylou, every listener can now own a wireless headphone. Even making chips for affordable headphones, Qualcomm has promised lossless audio with bluetooth.

Qualcomm promises CD-quality lossless audio with aptX codec

aptX is one of the most famous codecs right now. One of the pioneers of this, Qualcomm offers CD quality lossless sound with its new technology called aptX Adaptive. Although CD quality is not considered high resolution, the lossless transmission of sounds via bluetooth is a big improvement.

This new technology, which covers wireless headphones from all wires, will also cooperate with the Snapdragon brand, a sub-brand of Qualcomm. Thus, we can see some improvement in sound quality or a more stable experience in connection on devices with Snapdragon processors.

Supporting up to 44.1KHz frequency and 16 bits, aptX Lossless Audio will also offer the user the option of 24-bit 96KHz lossy. In other words, if you are not keen on lossless sound, you will be able to prefer high sound quality, even if lossy.

aptX Lossless Audio is expected to enter our lives towards the end of 2021 as part of Snapdragon Audio.