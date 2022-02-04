Qualcomm Posts Record Revenue Of $10.7 Billion

Qualcomm released results for its first fiscal quarter (ending December 26) with figures that exceeded analysts’ expectations: the chip maker reported revenue of $10.7 billion. The amount is a record and represents a 30% year-over-year growth compared to US$ 8.2 billion in the same period in 2021. With the results, the company showed a very optimistic outlook for the next quarter.

Qualcomm’s net income closed at $3.4 billion, up 38% from the first fiscal quarter of 2021. 2.98 this year — a difference of 41%.

The company highlighted that all its segments recorded growth, with emphasis on the QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies) chip division, which totaled US$ 8.85 billion in sales, an increase of 35% compared to the same quarter last year. According to the company’s report, sales of chips intended for cell phones only grew 42% year-on-year, reaching $5.98 billion.

Already sales of chips for cars rose 21% in the quarter, totaling US$ 256 million. The IoT (Intelligence of Things) division focused on low-power chips grew 41% in sales, totaling $1.48 billion. The expectation, according to Qualcomm, is to close between $10.2 billion and $11 billion in sales in the next quarter, above analysts’ estimates of $9.6 billion.