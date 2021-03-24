Qualcomm Nintendo plans a game console

Qualcomm, which designs the processors at the heart of many smartphones, plans to release a game console similar to Nintendo Switch. It is stated that this game console will work with the Android operating system.

According to the information provided to the Android Police site by sources close to Qualcomm, the console will feature a 6.65-inch screen. At the edges of this screen, there are detachable game controllers, like the Nintendo Switch. It is said that the console, which will carry a 6000 mAh battery and cooling system, will be a little thicker compared to a standard smartphone.

It is not known which processor Qualcomm will use on the console. It is also stated that the company can develop a special processor. However, the increasing number of smart gaming phones with Snapdragon processors shows that Qualcomm sees considerable growth potential in this area.

It is expected to follow a similar line to Qualcomm’s current processors on issues such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. It is also likely that Qualcomm will offer 5G support in the new game console. Thus, the mobile gaming experience is expected to be strengthened.

What is known about the Nintendo Switch-like Qualcomm game console is quite limited at the moment. However, it will not be a surprise to encounter more concrete details about this device in the upcoming period.