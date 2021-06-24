Qualcomm May Launch 4G Version Of Snapdragon 888 With Huawei P50

Qualcomm: According to a new rumor, Qualcomm is working on a 4G version of the Snapdragon 888 processor. Built on an entirely new platform, with number SM8450, the component would be aimed at both manufacturers who prefer to offer products in markets without the new networking standard as for those who still can’t use the 5G (read Huawei).

The bet that the new chip is being developed for Huawei was made by Chinese blogger “Digital Chat Station”, revealing that the launch of an LTE version of the Snapdragon 888 is near. The insider said that the new version cut the 5G, implying that an edition of the chip without the network standard would be coming.

As for the indication of Huawei as a possible beneficiary of the new technology, this is a more or less logical conclusion. In addition to having limited inventory of the Kirin 9000 5G processor, the manufacturer remains prohibited from negotiating any 5G-related issues with US companies, including the purchase of Qualcomm chips.

Huawei P50 series

Based on some leaks, blogger “Bald Panda” has guaranteed that Huawei’s P50 smartphone series, due for release in late July, will arrive equipped with the Snapdragon 888 4G. This brings us to another bet: the prices of these models should be lower. Cell phones should ensure high performance for regions where 5G has not yet been released, but the absence of Android could drive consumers away from new devices.

As we’ve already disclosed here at TecMundo, Huawei’s P50 line should arrive with a design similar to the Honor 50, but with a double-ring rear camera configuration. The bulky module is expected to house the Sony IMX707 lens, a new one-inch image sensor.

The Huawei P50 series is expected in the P50 (standard), P50 Pro, P50 Pro+ models, plus others that are expected to arrive later, as a Lite version.