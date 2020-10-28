Qualcomm launches Wi-Fi enabled network platform

The American Qualcomm announced on Tuesday (27) the launch of the company’s new platforms for wireless mesh networks. Compatible with Gigabit speed, Qualcomm Immersive Home promise Wi-Fi signals in every room in the house.

Designed to perform the service at high speed, the devices are as small as the palm of your hand and also economical enough to be delivered to the consumer at low prices.

According to the statement on the company’s website, this “engineering feat” has been made possible thanks to a new approach to modular architecture, significant advances in network packet processing technology and next-generation 6 and 6E Wi-Fi integration generation.

Domestic data demand

For Qualcomm Technologies vice president and general manager of infrastructure and wireless network, Nick Kucharewski: “Today, as offices, classrooms, cinemas and everything else move home, high-performance Wi-Fi has passed from luxury to mission critical utility ”.

Keeping an eye on this growing domestic demand for data, the company divided the products into four distinct layers, to grant greater design flexibility to manufacturers and broadband operators that intend to adopt mesh architectures with the new WiFi technologies.

The new Qualcomm series

Qualcomm Immersive Home 310 consists of two platforms with Qualcomm Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6, which takes advantage of all three bands in the spectrum. The two models in this line are Qualcomm Immersive Home 318 and Qualcomm Immersive Home 316, whose technical specifications are available on the company’s website.

Qualcomm Immersive Home 210 represents the Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 platforms in the portfolio, that is, they do not support the 6 GHz band. Like the 310, Home 210 also offers two models: Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 and Qualcomm Immersive Home 214.



