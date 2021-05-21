Qualcomm Launches Replaceable 5G Modems for PCs and Notebooks

Qualcomm announced, on Wednesday (19), the Snapdragon X65 and X62 modems, which have 5G connectivity and M.2 format. The devices, which are enabled with plug and play technology, can be used on computers, tablets and notebooks with a replaceable Wi-Fi card.

The M.2 format is very popular on SSDs and will make switching the wireless chip quite simple. In addition, Qualcomm’s promise is that the modems work in the sub-6 frequencies and mmWave band, which ensures good network compatibility almost anywhere.

In the case of the Snapdragon X65, it is the first 5G 10 Gigabit modem on the market, according to the brand. Because of this, it can achieve download speeds of up to 10 Gbps. The product had already been announced in February and has now gained its version for computers.

Demands of remote work

Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm’s 4G / 5G division, explained that the launch aims to respond to the growing data consumption in the world because of remote work.

“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to leading the acceleration and expansion of 5G beyond smartphones. We have built first-class engineering and customer service teams dedicated to 5G mobile broadband to equip customers with advanced reference projects,” said Malladi.

The equipment is already available and from now on the trend is for computer manufacturers to offer models with the parts installed. In addition, the launch is expected to further popularize 5G technology.