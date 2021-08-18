Qualcomm Launches Drone with 5G Support and Artificial Intelligence

Qualcomm presented this Tuesday (17) its first reference drone built with the recently unveiled Flight RB5 5G platform. The model brings all the new connectivity and processing technologies announced by the company, focusing on corporate users.

One of the highlights of Qualcomm’s new drone is 5G connectivity, including support for sub-6 GHz and mmWave bands, as well as Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. According to the manufacturer, the network technology enables enhanced drone-to communications. -drone and drone swarm.

With these characteristics, the equipment can be explored in different commercial segments, from transport and delivery of goods to a light show, as well as in the military area. Another attraction is the image capture tool, which supports up to seven cameras.

Bringing Qualcomm Spectra 480 image signal processor, the machine is capable of recording photos with up to 200 MP resolution. Video recordings can be done in 8K at 30 frames per second or 4K at 120 frames per second, with HDR support.

AI and other technology enhancements

The Flight RB5 5G platform uses the QRB5165 processor based on the Snapdragon 865, working with the Adreno 650 GPU, offering high performance and low power consumption, according to the brand. Security features are also present.

There is also Qualcomm’s fifth-generation artificial intelligence (AI) engine, which together with the Hexagon Tensor Accelerator chip supports different enhancements. With the tool, companies can add neural processing, computer vision and multimedia apps, among other technologies.

Qualcomm’s 5G drone is available in pre-order on the manufacturer’s website, with deliveries scheduled for the end of the third quarter. The reference model without a 5G modem costs US$ 3,999, equivalent to R$ 21.1 thousand at the daily rate, while the 5G version costs US$ 4,499 (R$ 23.7 thousand).