Qualcomm launches digital reader 77% bigger

Who has never cursed his cell phone when he can’t identify his fingerprint to throw the first stone and then wait for the phones equipped with the new reader launched by Qualcomm to arrive on the market – according to the company, it is 77% bigger and 50% faster than its predecessor.

Called Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, the new ultrasonic screen fingerprint sensor covers an area of ​​64 square millimeters, larger than the first generation’s 36 square millimeters (4 mm x 9 mm). According to the American giant, the increase in area will allow 1.7 times more biometric data to be collected (obviously, there is more finger to be scanned). The increased speed in identifying the crests and pores will translate into unlocked cell phones 50% faster.

In a press release, the company says it expects “Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 to be released on mobile devices in early 2021”. As only Samsung is a customer of Qualcomm’s digital readers, it is expected that the 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 will appear under the display of the new Galaxy S21, to be launched on the 14th at the event of the South Korean giant Unpacked 2021.

Plus size model

This is not the only digital reader on which Qualcomm bets: the company also has the 3D Sonic Max, launched in 2019, which works with a reading area of ​​30 mm x 20 mm (wide enough for two fingerprints).

At the time, Qualcomm vice president Alex Katouzian told CNET that 3D Sonic Max corrected the errors in the first version (the most serious: allowing unauthorized access if a screen saver was in use). The company beckons with the arrival of its plus size reader at the end of this year, but the digital scanner started well: it took the CES 2021 Innovation Award.