Qualcomm launches 5G Snapdragon X65 modem

Qualcomm presented on Tuesday (9) its new 5G modem, the Snapdragon X65, the first device of its kind with a speed of 10 Gigabits per second, which will power next generation devices from the end of this year, which may include the use of X65 on Apple iPhones in 2022.

The promised speed is still theoretical as no commercial 5G network today supports connections at 10Gbps, being a speed practiced only within the operators’ laboratories. But the American company guarantees that, by the end of 2021, the functionality will be available not only for smartphones, but also for PC’s, mobile hotspots, robots and private 5G networks of companies.

Snapdragon X65 specifications

The X65 presented today, in addition to guaranteeing a speed 33% faster than the previous model, also offers more battery life. In addition, coverage will be better, latency will decrease and applications will be more responsive than with X60 technology.

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X65 is the first modem supporting the future 3GPP Release 16 specification, also called “5G phase 2”, designed to improve aspects such as the massive MIMO connectivity of wireless devices to an antenna, and also energy consumption.

“Massive” MIMO (Multiple Input / Multiple Output) connectivity means in practice that more people on a network can make reliable and clear video calls (in telemedicine, for example) or face their opponents in streaming games.

Future updates and artificial intelligence

In addition to its new features, the Snapdragon X65 was designed within an upgradeable architecture, which allows it to receive improvements or customizations in the future. The objective, according to Qualcomm, is that the adoption of new features will allow to extend the life of the device, helping to reduce the total cost of ownership.

Along with the modem, Qualcomm brings the fourth generation 5G antenna module, the QTM545, which supports higher transmission power and all global mmWave frequencies, millimeter wireless waves that operate from 24 GHz.

Last but not least, Qualcomm presents a feature called “IA antenna tuning technology”, which guarantees 30% more accuracy in the way a user holds his smartphone, dynamically adjusting the antenna usage, so that they have the best possible reception.