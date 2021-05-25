Qualcomm Launches 2nd Generation Snapdragon 7c Chips for Basic PCs

Qualcomm announced, on Monday (24), the launch of the 2nd generation of Snapdragon 7c chip. The equipment is aimed at more basic computers and Chromebooks and the promise is that the piece will support several days of battery life and better camera and audio experiences.

According to the company, Snapdragon 7c 2 will also update users’ experiences regarding “integrated LTE connectivity, AI acceleration and enterprise-grade security”.

The pieces will be Always On, Always Connected. The term was created by Microsoft and indicates PCs (mainly notebooks) that have technologies similar to smartphones, combining notifications without activating apps and quick switching between trusted internet networks.

Specifications

Qualcomm pointed out that in the case of the battery, the platform will offer up to 19 hours of continuous use, 2 times more than competitors, and will keep the computer in sleep mode “for weeks”. In addition, the company said that systems that use the chip will be 10% faster than other brands.

Regarding audio and video, the brand explained that the Snapdragon 7c 2 will be optimized for users to create, capture, edit and broadcast from their devices. The chip will be enabled for virtual surround sound, noise cancellation, 4K HDR transmission and Hi-Fi audio.

Qualcomm also released the technical specifications for the part. Among other things, the platform will have a CPU speed of up to 2.55 GHz, support for Windows 10 and Chrome OS, LPDDR4x memory, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Check below part of the product specifications.

The first device with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 should start selling between June and September, a summer period in the Northern Hemisphere (winter in the Southern Hemisphere).

Development kit

Qualcomm took advantage and also today announced the Snapdragon Developer Kit, a tool that was designed to provide extended support for independent software vendors and application developers.

The kit serves to test and optimize the applications that are being developed for the ecosystem of devices powered by Snapdragon computing platforms. Built in collaboration with Microsoft, the tool is based on Windows 10.